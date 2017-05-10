Is there such a thing as a ‘real America?’

As a longtime newspaper columnist who still covers courts, government and photographs sports and features for newspapers, I — by nature — run into contentious conversations with folks.

Many talk with anger, hate and obscenities. Some declare that another armed revolution is needed to “turn the government back over to the real America.”

Which begs the obvious question: What is the “real” America?

Is it the nation fashioned by founding fathers who believed that only property-owning white males should be considered citizens?

That was the America that emerged from the founders, based on the language of the Declaration of Independence and the articles that later emerged from the original Constitution.

That America was a land where only white men who owned property could vote, where women could not vote and were expected to be quiet and obedient. Blacks were just “property and slaves with no rights at all.

It took the 19th amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1920, to give the right to vote nationwide in the United States, more than a century after the creation of the “real” America. Abraham Lincoln supposedly “freed” the slaves in 1863 but, even with the amendment that followed, it took much longer for African-Americans to get into the voting booths and some Southern states still try, to this day, to keep them from voting.

As a Southerner who learned to hate discrimination and integration before he became a teenager, I learned to despise the racism still exists in our society. I saw and felt its hatred and wrath as an elementary school student in Prince Edward County, Virginia, when the Klan-controlled school board and county supervisors closed the public schools to defy a federal court order to integrate and created an all-white “private school” supported by tax dollars.

When I snuck through the dark woods not far from Farmville laid on my belly to focus my Yashica Mat twin-lens reflex camera on a meeting of the Ku Klux Klan, I faced taunts,insults and beatings from fellow students after it was published in a newspaper. An essay, also published about a racial condition that allowed white kids to get an education while black children had no school to attend, led to more fights.

I accept and admit a strong bias against those who feel the American Civil War was “not really about slavery.” The claim that the debate that led to secession was about “states’ rights” was, in my opinion, a cover because the right they wanted to most protect was the one to own and abuse slaves.

“You don’t sound like a true white man,” said a commenter in the discussion on a recent column about the removal of memorials to Civil War “heroes.”

“I bet there is n—– blood in your veins,” he added.

I do have some “black Irish” somewhere in my primarily Scottish ancestry although that term has nothing to do with skin tone. I do not consider myself “white” or any other color. I’m about a quarter Seminole. My paternal great-grandmother was a proud and full-blooded Seminole who lived near Lake Okeechobee in Florida.

My wife, who is a mixture of Lebanese and Irish, calls herself “beige” and smiles when she says so. We do not accept the notion that any race or gender is superior to another. We do not accept the rabid preachings that any religion can, or should, proclaim superiority over another. A belief in God, we feel, is a personal one. So is a belief in another power or perhaps no such authority.

First, and foremost, we consider ourselves Americans and the history of our America came out of a diverse gathering of individuals who came from various heritages, believes, genders and races.

The “real America,” we feel, is one that must evolve with the times and the realities of a changing world. An America that lives in the past cannot survive. An America that adapts and evolves serves its citizens best and looks to the future with optimism and hope.

No “real America” existed in the 1700s. It doesn’t exist today. We can hope it will one day emerge and live up to its potential but a long road remains to reach that goal.

