Is there such a thing as a ‘real America?’

As a longtime newspaper columnist who still covers courts, government and photographs sports and features for newspapers, I — by nature — run into contentious conversations with folks.
Many talk with anger, hate and obscenities. Some declare that another armed revolution is needed to “turn the government back over to the real America.”
Which begs the obvious question: What is the “real” America?
Is it the nation fashioned by founding fathers who believed that only property-owning white males should be considered citizens?
That was the America that emerged from the founders, based on the language of the Declaration of Independence and the articles that later emerged from the original Constitution.
That America was a land where only white men who owned property could vote, where women could not vote and were expected to be quiet and obedient. Blacks were just “property and slaves with no rights at all.
It took the 19th amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1920, to give the right to vote nationwide in the United States, more than a century after the creation of the “real” America. Abraham Lincoln supposedly “freed” the slaves in 1863 but, even with the amendment that followed, it took much longer for African-Americans to get into the voting booths and some Southern states still try, to this day, to keep them from voting.
As a Southerner who learned to hate discrimination and integration before he became a teenager, I learned to despise the racism still exists in our society. I saw and felt its hatred and wrath as an elementary school student in Prince Edward County, Virginia, when the Klan-controlled school board and county supervisors closed the public schools to defy a federal court order to integrate and created an all-white “private school” supported by tax dollars.
When I snuck through the dark woods not far from Farmville laid on my belly to focus my Yashica Mat twin-lens reflex camera on a meeting of the Ku Klux Klan, I faced taunts,insults and beatings from fellow students after it was published in a newspaper. An essay, also published about a racial condition that allowed white kids to get an education while black children had no school to attend, led to more fights.
I accept and admit a strong bias against those who feel the American Civil War was “not really about slavery.” The claim that the debate that led to secession was about “states’ rights” was, in my opinion, a cover because the right they wanted to most protect was the one to own and abuse slaves.
“You don’t sound like a true white man,” said a commenter in the discussion on a recent column about the removal of memorials to Civil War “heroes.”
“I bet there is n—– blood in your veins,” he added.
I do have some “black Irish” somewhere in my primarily Scottish ancestry although that term has nothing to do with skin tone. I do not consider myself “white” or any other color. I’m about a quarter Seminole. My paternal great-grandmother was a proud and full-blooded Seminole who lived near Lake Okeechobee in Florida.
My wife, who is a mixture of Lebanese and Irish, calls herself “beige” and smiles when she says so. We do not accept the notion that any race or gender is superior to another. We do not accept the rabid preachings that any religion can, or should, proclaim superiority over another. A belief in God, we feel, is a personal one. So is a belief in another power or perhaps no such authority.
First, and foremost, we consider ourselves Americans and the history of our America came out of a diverse gathering of individuals who came from various heritages, believes, genders and races.
The “real America,” we feel, is one that must evolve with the times and the realities of a changing world. An America that lives in the past cannot survive. An America that adapts and evolves serves its citizens best and looks to the future with optimism and hope.
No “real America” existed in the 1700s. It doesn’t exist today. We can hope it will one day emerge and live up to its potential but a long road remains to reach that goal.
Comments
SDRSr
Like Doug, I have lived through the Civil Rights era and from my old age perch of today, I say the Civil and Equal Rights Amendments are still needed today. I see racism every day (Dylann Roof, the US Congress, the current President and so on) though it is often much less than in the 50s, 60s, 70s.
I was raised racist not only by society, but also by my family and we are still racist today. My only saving grace is that my belief in the Constitution and the principles, ideals, and espoused beliefs are stronger than my racism.
There are many people that prefer to view the world through rose colored glasses, to see things as they want to see them. I prefer to see the world for what it is, in all its beauty and ugliness, and then strive for a better time with less ugliness.
So Doug, please continue with your OpEd pieces, even when I disagree, I enjoy the thought provoking words.
Vince T Flowder
Dude you’ve got some pretty serious race issues yourself and need to maybe a little more self critical.
How long ago were these traumatizing events you supposedly endured? Desegregation was over 50 years ago, don’t you think we’ve made a little progress since then? Maybe it’s time to look forward and stop looking backward and spewing your self hatred on those of us who know that yes we have a ways to go but we have come a tremendous distance.
Past America with all it’s warts is one to be proud of too, we’ve learned from each of those bumps and moved forward. It seems to me that it’s you that is stuck in it’s past, so blinded by your perceived injustice at EVERY turn, that you can’t see the fact that our society’s natural direction is forward.
The Civil War most certainly was about Slavery, but not only about slavery and if you refuse to see that you are indeed biased but far worse you are not open to dialogue from opposing positions. You throw around incendiary words like traitor and terrorists. It is actually people like you that are obstacles to the dialogue that needs to occur.
Jon
Dear Mr. Flowder,
“don’t you think we’ve made a little progress since then?”
A little. But not nearly enough. And is going halfway down a journey ever an excuse to stop going and stay put?
“we’ve learned from each of those bumps and moved forward”. Forwards, and sometimes backwards. Repealing the Glass-Stegall act basically left us wide upon to what was specifically prevented before, but a few people got filthy rich before the bubble burst so I guess it’s okay.
“You throw around incendiary words like traitor and terrorists.” Yeah. Words have meanings. If an officer of the U.S. Army takes up arms against the USA that makes them a traitor. If they spread fear that makes them a terrorist. Calling a spade a spade is not a crime.
J.
Jon
Hear Hear. Just because a Utopia is impossible doesn’t mean we can’t strive to make what we have here today better. Thank you. J.