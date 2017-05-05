The American Health Care lie

In the latest Congressional example of governing without reason or understanding and actions driven by hate, not consideration, Republicans in the House of Representatives Thursday approved a questionable bill aimed at reforming the nation’s health care system.

What emerged from the House had nothing to do with reform and has little to do with how our government is supposed to perform.

The House considered the bill without an analysis of its cost or impact on actual insurance coverage by the Congressional Budget Office. Many Republicans admit they hadn’t actually read the legislation they voted to approve.

The American Health Care Act, as this latest version of “reform” is called, barely passed the House by a 217 to 213 vote, less than the GOP majority in that body and the GOP is calling it a “major victory” that, in its current form, stands little chance of passing the Senate, which is more closely divided.

Approval came not as a chance to improve health care insurance for Americans but as a propaganda victory for embattled Speaker of the House and failed President Donald Trump — both miscreants in jobs they can’t do in roles they should never have in a government that has spiraled out of control.

But while Republicans trumpet a victory that isn’t, it fails to do what they promised: An outright repeal of the Affordable Care Act — better known as “Obamacare.”

What ended up passing, at best, is a fragmented law that dents the current law but does not actually repeal it.

When the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office comes out with its analysis, the conclusions are expected to show the legislation, if it ever becomes law, will cost Americans much more for less insurance and will strip insurance from many who have pre-existing conditions.

“We’re still comfortable we’re saving billions and billions of dollars,” said Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.). He would not confirm, however, if he had even read the 2,000-page bill.

The Senate will not even begin consideration on the bill until the CBO issues its analysis, which is expected to take several weeks and would keep the Senate to start official debate until late June or early July.

“This has really brought the Republican Party together,” Trump proclaimed.

As usual, Trump lied. The narrow, bitter victory, deepened the divisions in the increasingly fractious GOP. Every Democrat in the House voted against the bill. More importantly, so did 20 Republicans.

Senate Republicans look at the bill with skepticism.

“A bill — finalized yesterday, has not been scored, amendments not allowed, and 3 hours final debate — should be viewed with caution,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted Thursday before the House vote.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, second ranking Republican in the Senate, would not say when the Senate will actually begin consideration.

“There is no timeline,” he told reporters. “When we get 51 senators we’ll vote.”

The House has sent bills repealing or attempting to drastically change Obamacare to the Senate many times over the past few years.

Every time, the bill was rejected outright,

If that historical trend continues, millions of Americans who couldn’t get or afford health insurance until Obamacare came along will get a reprieve.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

