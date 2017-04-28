Trump’s first 100 days: Cons, thefts, deceit

With his normal bluster and lies, President Donald Trump will claim Saturday he has accomplished “great things” in his first 100 days while he will also try to sidestep his failures by claiming his first three months in office is an improper measurement.

In virtually all the things Trump promised to do from his “first day in office” or “right after my inauguration,” the 45th President of the United States has been a rude, crooked, degenerate and utter failure.

Except for his accomplishments of pillaging America for his personal benefit.

He promised immediate action to “get rid of Obamacare.” The House has yet to vote on a core healthcare plan. The first, on a plan that both conservatives and moderates could not accept, was scrapped and a second vote this week on a revised plan hit the dumpster because it got in the way of the scramble to come up with a stopgap spending plan to avoid shutting down the government.

His promised wall between the United States and Mexico is suddenly not such a big deal because America can’t afford it and he can’t find a way to con Mexico into paying for it.

Executive orders to try to stop immigrants from selected nations with a lot of Muslims ran into federal courts who quoted the Constitution and inherent bias from the Trump administrations.

The list of failures within his 100 days far outweigh his miniscule accomplishments. Yes, we have a new Supreme Court Justice but that has been needed for more than half a year and only time will tell is Neil Gorsuch will change the tone of Supreme Court rulings since he replaced a late judge who was even more right-wing.

Trump failed to deliver a single legislative victory in his first 100 days.

However, he did accomplish to successfully bypass most ethics laws of this country to successfully start looting the United States Treasury to fatten his bank account and the earnings of his family, his resorts and his golf courses.

Trump has already spent more government money on his travel and the travel of his wife, daughter, son-in-law and others in his first 100 days than Barack Obama or any other recent President did in a year and government auditors and watchdogs say his travel costs in his first year in office will exceed what other Presidents have spent in eight years.

The President is a robber baron who thinks this country’s treasury exists primarily as his personal piggy bank and his unindicted co-conspirators in Congress — the Republican majorities of both the House and Senate — sit idly by and let him get away with outright robbery of American taxpayers,

Donald Trump is a common thief. He built his real estate fortune with seed money from his daddy and padded it with short-changing his contractors, vendors and partners.

No other President in history has been sued by so many over unpaid bills. No other President in history has been under investigation for fraud during his campaign or his time in office. No other President spends as many weekends in a row at his own lavish resort in Florida, or golf resorts elsewhere in the country, and then bills the government for his stays in residences he owns.

Donald Trump’s first 100 days? Confirmation that a con man is robbing the nation at will while his political cronies shield him from punishment.

