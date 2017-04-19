Trump, family: Looting the U.S. Treasury

Political pundits worry a lot nowadays about what may or may not be President Donald Trump’s “political agenda.”
What they should be thinking about is how many ways Trump and his money-grubbing family are ripping off the U.S. Treasury and American taxpayers.
Just about each week, Trump uses Air Force One to travel to his properties, promoting his brand, looting the treasury to pay for a lavish lifestyle that far exceeds any President that came before him. Another government jet and security personnel fetch his wife from their penthouse tower in Manhattan. Other government planes bring staff and family.
Most of their time is spent at Mar-a-Lago, the family’s Florida resort, for multi-million dollar weekends (about $3.6 million per visit) funded by taxpayers. Government-funded travel just for weekend visits to his resorts so far this year (three and a half months) has already doubled former President Barack Obama’s annual travel budget.
One of those weekends brought Chinese president Xi Jinping to Florida and, lo and behold, the People’s Republic of China suddenly provided new trademarks for First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who now uses her White House office to peddle jewelry, handbags and spa services to a nation of 1.4 billion.
Ivanka Trump now holds 173 foreign trademarks in 21 countries — just part of her scam.
Since Trump became President in an election where his opponent received at least four million more votes from Americans than him, his properties like Mar-a-Lago and the Trump International Hotel in Washington enjoy parties booked by self-dealing CEOs, lobbyists and foreign officials.
Trump, in the meantime, hides his tax returns from public view — the first President in modern times to do so and his administration recently announced it is closing the White House visitor logs to public view — hiding who is cozying up to a White House that is now ground zero for open robbing of the U.S. Treasury and solicitation of money and bribes from those who are more than willing to pay.
With tax reforms — aimed at helping the rich — high on Trump’s agenda, a good question is how such reforms greased by the White House might benefit The Trump Organization?
The gullible voters, mesmerized by his cons, have no idea because he hides his tax returns, which he claims are not allowed to be public because he is under audit, something the Internal Revenue Service says is an outright lie. Oh, he is under audit but he is also free to release his tax returns. His claim that he can’t is just another one of many lies.
Donald Trump and his family of ripoff artists are for sale but the price is not cheap and the victim of their scams are ordinary Americans and the tax dollars
Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, may be in the oil-rich Arab emigrates one week cutting new deals for the Trumps and pushing the family brand out of his White House office.
The New York Times, in an editorial Tuesday, says Trump’s actions play to two serious problems:
One is an almost total absence of openness in an administration that is already teeming with real and potential conflicts and that has decided it can grant secret waivers to ethics requirements. The other is a culture of self-enrichment and self-dealing in which corporate C.E.O.s, lobbyists and foreign officials seeking the first family’s favor hold parties at Mar-a-Lago and at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, a couple of blocks from the White House.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog operation, says Trump openly violates the Constitution’s emoluments clause that prohibits the president from taking payments from foreign nations. The group is suing to try and stop the ripoffs.
Every time a foreign government stays at a Trump hotel or resort — like the hotel just a couple of blocks from the White House, it is making a payment that reaches the President’s bank account.
When the Chinese President stays at Mar-a-Logo, which doubled its rates as soon as Trump won the Presidency, the government of China forks over money to Trump.
Trump is a thief and he controls a family of greedy grifters who run rampant through the American government, taking millions from the Treasury and the nation’s taxpayers.
Meanwhile, the Republican party that control Congress, allows it to happen without concern or attention while saying Trump “is one of us.”
_______________________________________________________
Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue
Comments
Dennis Torrez
With out a dought to bad the fools who elected him still believe he cares about them. And have you ever noticed every time he speaks he flashes the loser sign with his hand.
Gregg Smith
Après moi, le deluge! Ah, Trump, you will make millions and millions at the expense of the American population.
Joe Thompson
According to the Miami Herald “One of President Donald Trump’s luxury golf resorts in Florida was ordered by an appeals court to pay a local supply company that wasn’t paid in full for paint used to spruce up the property’s 10 lodges in 2014.
Trump National Doral Miami must pay The Paint Spot more than $32,000 plus attorney’s fees of about $390,000, meaning the total Trump must hand over is almost triple the original paint bill of $142,530. The ruling was issued Wednesday by Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal in Miami.”
What would congressional republicans have done if Obama did this? Bill Clinton was impeached by Republicans for lying over an oval office hummer. Trump is national embarrassment and should be impeached, and anyone who still supports this slime bag needs therapy.
James Madison
As long as the Republicans control congress, I wouldn’t expect anything to be done. Power & greed are the only things they understand. One can only imagine how much the rwnjs would be howling if a Democratic administration would be doing this…..
Robin Broome Garvin
It will only stop when we make it stop. Nothing more, nothing less.
Joe Andrade Jr.
Trump did not fool anyone. All the signs were there and people chose to ignore the obvious. Ripping off a country’s treasury is what happens in dictatorships (and the like. They have no qualms about what they do. Most of his rich cronies behave the same and believe that there is some entitlement in their ways.
Elaine
Bravo… Trump is acting like a king and is laughing all the way to the bank. It was great to read this as this has been what I have been saying for some time now. It is a pity that his supporters are too ignorant to see this. They are blinded by his cons. Wake up people!!!
Raymond Foret
The only redeeming thing about tRum666p’s money draining schemes is that HE WILL NEVER TAKE A SINGLE DIME WHERE HE IS GOING, MONEY AND POWER MEAN NOTHING IN HELL!!!!!
Don Fowler
But, since he is the head guy there, already, do you think he cares? He is out to break America and get more souls.
Dave Kruse
Trump is using tax payer money for his personal slush fund. It’s time to indict this ass wipe!@
If this was Obama the right wing nut jobs would be howling!
Bob F
Herr Trumpf has always been a scam artists he con everyone who does business with him,sometimes leaving everybody broke but himself .while bein the president continue to do while still be in charge of his business and pretending to be the president at same time. now he is training theTrumpf kids to continue on how to con people this is why he has his daughter there to keep him up to daily events in the Trumpf business Herr Trumpf has said he plans on making billions from taxpayer money. we all need to remember Trumpf grandfather made millions as a saloon keeper and operated whorehouses
Lee Watkins
The Great American Tragedy……we are witnessing the demise of democracy…..God help us.
James Madison
We haven’t been a democracy for at least a couple of generations. We’re now an oligarchy. It’s the rich that have control of this country, and future legislation from this Republican Congress will only benefit them.
Samore Herbstein
Most of the article is true. But why resort to racism? Calling Trump’s family “rich Gypsies” is equivalent to calling them “rich Jews”. A million Gypsies were murdered by the Nazis. As someone of Jewish heritage, I am disturbed when another people are slurred.
Tucson Connie
Are you disturbed when Israel slurs and murders many, many innocent Palestinians?
Doug Thompson
In a update to the column, the word “gypsies” was replaced with “grifters. I felt that term was more appropriate.
Teresa Popelier
Could not have said it better myself! Our entire government has been corrupt for years, but this scam artists will be noted as the “THE BEST” there ever was! And given the fact Trump loves & brags on himself so much and the titles he likes stamped across his forehead, I’m sure he is willing to LOVE even negative titles, if it makes him news worthy and keeps his name in the lime-light! Good job to those who voted this yahoo into office! Hope you are surprised when he financially rapes you to benefit himself and his brewed of a family, of which we all are also paying for – despite we only elected him! Good Job! All of us who voted against him, are laughing at the suckers who did!
Tony
Yeah, well, we are having the last laugh snowflakes. Your goose is really going to be cooked after mid-terms. The laughing from this side is going to make yours sound like a whimper.
Jonea Hams
BURN BABY BURN!!!
Magnolia
I agree. I have said this even before he won the presidency. Trump is for Trump, for Trump, and again for Trump. What bothered me is he has the most needed people fooled. He disrespect people and expect to get royal returns. I am so disappointed that people like Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan just sit silence and let him rob our country. They are all money grabbers. Money talks. America is turning into a dictatorship. SAD!
SAD! SAD!
spc7ray
The GOP leadership is saying nothing–When are we gonna do something!
Srinivas Jayaraman
I wrote even before Trump clinched Republican nomination that this fellow is a swindler and should not be nominated. The non populist talk of other contestants doomed them while this fraud coasted to victory. As we see he is no populist unless you consider his looting of US Treasury a populist action. Trump kept saying that the US is like a third world country. It wasn’t but now he is trying tp prove it. In many third world countries the thuggish leaders loot their treasury. In Malaysia the Prime Minister is being investigated for helping himself to several million dollars from the country’s sovereign wealth fund. Trump is now living up to these ideals and he in a way is right in proving that we are third world. May his voters bite their tongues.
Juanita Johnson
Republican Party sponsored and supported, The Modern Day PINO, Deplorable Thrump Family Rape of the American Tax payer.
Karen and Edward Osgood
Okay, what do we do about it?
James Madison
I’ve just about lost hope regarding the voter and the acceptance of how this administration and family is raping the people of the US. In my opinion, the rw has a propaganda machine that would rival Nazi Germany’s. Dr. Goebbels would be sooooo proud of the GOP machine. This is why so many people have been indoctrinated to the point that they continually vote against their interests. And we “libtards” have nothing that can even come close with efforts that can broadcast the facts. Not only Trump, but the whole Republican party loves “the uneducated.”
eldabriskElda
Karen we can get out and vote in the mid term election and get this thief out of the white house!
Ellen Levitt
I could not agree more.This guy puts P.T.Barnum to shame and you thought the circus was going out of business ! Too much competition for Ringling Brothers.America you’ve been TRUMPED!!!!!
Elias
Think about all those idiots who live next door to you who voted for him. Be scared, be very scared.