Trump, family: Looting the U.S. Treasury

Political pundits worry a lot nowadays about what may or may not be President Donald Trump’s “political agenda.”

What they should be thinking about is how many ways Trump and his money-grubbing family are ripping off the U.S. Treasury and American taxpayers.

Just about each week, Trump uses Air Force One to travel to his properties, promoting his brand, looting the treasury to pay for a lavish lifestyle that far exceeds any President that came before him. Another government jet and security personnel fetch his wife from their penthouse tower in Manhattan. Other government planes bring staff and family.

Most of their time is spent at Mar-a-Lago, the family’s Florida resort, for multi-million dollar weekends (about $3.6 million per visit) funded by taxpayers. Government-funded travel just for weekend visits to his resorts so far this year (three and a half months) has already doubled former President Barack Obama’s annual travel budget.

One of those weekends brought Chinese president Xi Jinping to Florida and, lo and behold, the People’s Republic of China suddenly provided new trademarks for First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who now uses her White House office to peddle jewelry, handbags and spa services to a nation of 1.4 billion.

Ivanka Trump now holds 173 foreign trademarks in 21 countries — just part of her scam.

Since Trump became President in an election where his opponent received at least four million more votes from Americans than him, his properties like Mar-a-Lago and the Trump International Hotel in Washington enjoy parties booked by self-dealing CEOs, lobbyists and foreign officials.

Trump, in the meantime, hides his tax returns from public view — the first President in modern times to do so and his administration recently announced it is closing the White House visitor logs to public view — hiding who is cozying up to a White House that is now ground zero for open robbing of the U.S. Treasury and solicitation of money and bribes from those who are more than willing to pay.

With tax reforms — aimed at helping the rich — high on Trump’s agenda, a good question is how such reforms greased by the White House might benefit The Trump Organization?

The gullible voters, mesmerized by his cons, have no idea because he hides his tax returns, which he claims are not allowed to be public because he is under audit, something the Internal Revenue Service says is an outright lie. Oh, he is under audit but he is also free to release his tax returns. His claim that he can’t is just another one of many lies.

Donald Trump and his family of ripoff artists are for sale but the price is not cheap and the victim of their scams are ordinary Americans and the tax dollars

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, may be in the oil-rich Arab emigrates one week cutting new deals for the Trumps and pushing the family brand out of his White House office.

The New York Times, in an editorial Tuesday, says Trump’s actions play to two serious problems:

One is an almost total absence of openness in an administration that is already teeming with real and potential conflicts and that has decided it can grant secret waivers to ethics requirements. The other is a culture of self-enrichment and self-dealing in which corporate C.E.O.s, lobbyists and foreign officials seeking the first family’s favor hold parties at Mar-a-Lago and at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, a couple of blocks from the White House.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog operation, says Trump openly violates the Constitution’s emoluments clause that prohibits the president from taking payments from foreign nations. The group is suing to try and stop the ripoffs.

Every time a foreign government stays at a Trump hotel or resort — like the hotel just a couple of blocks from the White House, it is making a payment that reaches the President’s bank account.

When the Chinese President stays at Mar-a-Logo, which doubled its rates as soon as Trump won the Presidency, the government of China forks over money to Trump.

Trump is a thief and he controls a family of greedy grifters who run rampant through the American government, taking millions from the Treasury and the nation’s taxpayers.

Meanwhile, the Republican party that control Congress, allows it to happen without concern or attention while saying Trump “is one of us.”

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

