Bye bye Bannon? Seems that way

Is President Donald Trump finished with self-declared white nationalist — and others say white supremacist — chief political adviser Stephen K. Bannon?

Yep, White House insiders tell Capitol Hill Blue. Bannon is toast.

Trump himself appeared to add fuel to the fire Tuesday with offhand comments to Michael Goodwin of The New York Post.

“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” Trump told Goodwin. “I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist, and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.”

Bannon took over as “CEO” of the Trump campaign in March of 2016 after Paul Manafort resigned over questions of his involvement in Russia and other nations. The former TV producer and right-wing documentary filmmaker also served as CEO of Breitbart News.

Bannon last week lost his position as a “principal” on the National Security Council and Trump has told the often disheveled former TV producer and documentarian to stop feuded with Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the President and the man who appears to currently have Trump’s ear.

“Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will,” Trump said.

Trump claims he values absolute loyalty but doesn’t return the favor is he feels he no longer needs someone. He quickly distances himself from anyone he feels no longer serves a purpose.

He comments about Bannon echo similar statements he made about former national security adviser Michael Flynn just before he fired him. The same fate came to first campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Trump is also playing down the roles of former campaign manager Paul Manafort and adviser Roger Stone after they appeared to be getting too much publicity as strategists who were telling him what to do.

Manafort resigned amid revelations of close ties to Russia and Stone, who plays to the press, is now persona non grata in the White House.

Pollster Kellyanne Conway, once a frequent guest on political talk shows, is virtually invisible now after she garnered too much attention and showed more loyalty to herself than to Trump.

“The President demands absolute loyalty,” says one former employee of the Trump Organization. “He insists that he, and only he, is the man in control and the one who makes all decisions and gets all the credit.”

Bannon, who turned Breitbart News into a voice of the “alt right” with strong right wing partisanship and reliance on often-discredited conspiracy theories, wanted his “white nationalist” views to the centerpiece of Trump’s White House.

That appears to have run afoul of the President who insists that everything centers around his own often-contradictory view of the world and his role in it.

