The Russian noose tightens on Trump

The FBI last summer obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor the communications of Carter Page, a Trump adviser, after convincing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge there was probable cause Page was “acting as an agent of a foreign power, in this case Russia.”

“The noose tightens,” a source close to the federal investigations told Capitol Hill Blue Tuesday.

Reports The Washington Post:

This is the clearest evidence so far that the FBI had reason to believe during the 2016 presidential campaign that a Trump campaign adviser was in touch with Russian agents. Such contacts are now at the center of an investigation into whether the campaign coordinated with the Russian government to swing the election in Trump’s favor.

Trump, in an interview with the Post in March of 2016, identified Page — a former investment banker in Moscow — as “a foreign policy adviser to his campaign.” Trump’s campaign later attempted to distance their operations from Page, calling his role, “informal.”

FBI Director James Comey later told the House Intelligence Committee that his agency is investigating any and all efforts of the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including the “nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

Some claim Trump’s Russian connection could be his “Watergate” and suggest the President’s decisions to send Cruise missiles into Syria is an attempt to to show he is not beholden to Russia.

“A distraction, to be sure, and one that has not endeared him to many, including his Russian friends,” says one White House insider.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

