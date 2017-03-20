Add hypocrisy to Trump’s many failings

Donald J. Trump is many things: Crude, dishonest, liar, con man, fraud and so on.

Like so many politicians, he is also a hypocrite.

However, in Trump’s normal corrupt style, the 45th President takes hypocrisy to levels where no hypocrite has ever gone before.

Trump, the master of the lie, goes to his medium of choice — Twitter — to incredibly claim that Democrats made up allegations of his questionable and probably treasonous ties to Russia.

“The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign,” tweeted Trump in the wee hours of Monday morning. “Big advantage in Electoral College and lost!”

“The real story that Congress, the FBI and others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information,” he continued. “Must find leaker now!”

In other words, Trump wants to find (and punish) the person who leaked the Classified intelligence information that confirmed contact with Russia by his aides and, probably himself, but then claims that information is all made up by the Democrats?

Not only is our President a hypocrite, he’s an uncontrollable mixer of metaphors.

When it comes to making up news, Trump is out of control. He claimed a record crowd attended his inauguration in January. The crowd size wasn’t even close to a record. He claims Barack Obama wiretapped his beloved Trump Tower phones. Those who know better say publicly not one piece of evidence backs up that claim.

In the campaign, Trump spread misinformation on a daily basis. For example, Trump continuously claimed President Obama wasn’t a natural born U.S. citizen. When forced to admit that was wrong, he then claimed he alone confirmed Obama’s citizenship to correct the “birthers” he fostered.

Trump claimed he watched news video of “thousands of Muslims cheering” in New Jersey to the fall of the twin World Trade Center towers on 9/11 but could not provide a single videotape or news report that collaborated that claim. News outlets searched too but came up with nothing to back up Trump’s ludicrous claim.

He comes into the White House with a first lady who posed for a nude layout on the “Trump plane,” plagiarized parts of her speech to the Republican convention and lied she had a college degree that never existed because she dropped out of college to make money taking off her clothes for photographers.

Trump is a liar at a level unprecedented in history. He is a con man who defrauded those who maxed out their credit cards and drained their savings account to get promised personal advice that never came in the now shuttered “Trump University.”

Small businesses who made the mistake of believing Trump lies now struggle to stay afloat after he welched on payments for services they provided in his construction projects, which themselves are now bankrupt.

He lied that he had contributed “millions and millions” to charities through a foundation that pumped money into so he could hand out small donations in his name.

Now he wants us to believe the Democrats made up stories about his ties to America’s enemy — Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin?

The 45th President of the United States is a crook who belongs in prison, not the White House. Valid information exists to prove his criminal actions and we’re not making of it up.

Should it happen?

Of course.

Will it happen?

Of course not.

