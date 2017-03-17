Trump: Con man, grifter, fraud

The key to a good con job, say veteran hustlers, is to pull it off without the victim ever knowing he or she was conned.

President Donald Trump forgot that key when he conned his way into the White House, making promises he would never keep, claiming he would do things that even the Constitution would not allow and selling “the good life” to those who had trouble putting food on the table.

He shot his mouth off constantly with claims of accomplishments that never existed, events that never happened and claims of things that even a President can not deliver.

“The con Donald Trump committed on his voters is slowly coming undone,” says Charles M. Blow of The New York Times. “He is not honest. He is not a brilliant deal makers. He is not even competent.”

Writes Blow in his latest column, Disciples of a False Prophet:

His entire life, Trump has sold shimmer and called it silver. It was and is all an illusion, a brand built on selling banality with braggadocio. He shaped vapors into dreams and delivered them to those hungry for a taste of the showy, hollow form of the high life he came to represent. He was successful at exploiting those with an ostentatious appetite for the air of success. Trump’s life story is a pyramid scheme of ambitions.

Blow is hardly alone in his conclusion is that the con man did himself in and the list of those who finally realized that is growing by the hour.

“So much has happened during these early weeks of President Trump’s administration that it is easy to lose sight of the single event that may well have the most powerful and troubling impact on American democratic society,” says Martin H. Redish, professor of law at Northwestern.

“I speak of the administration’s startling assertion following its first travel ban, which was blocked by the courts, not merely that the president’s executive order limiting immigration from seven nations was constitutional, but that the president is actually immune from judicial review of the constitutionality of his action.,” Redish wrote Thursday.

Federal judges agree with Redish. They blocked Trump’s original executive order that banned immigration into America by Muslims. They blocked his attempt to revise the order and cited Trump’s own anti-Muslim bigotry as one of the reasons.

The travel ban was not the only case where Trump tried one of his cons. When he claimed previous President Barack Obama had wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower, both Republicans and Democrats came forward to say they weren’t buying into that incendiary claim.

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016,” the Democratic and Republican chairmen of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday in a statement.

Trump’s first budget proposal to Congress is running head-on into both stone walls from both parties.

Social media shows increasing numbers of regrets from those who voted for Trump.

“Trump seems lost. Afraid. Like he didn’t see the full scope of what was coming. I’m starting to regret my vote,” says former supporter Tom Ford on Twitter.

“I voted for you. I should have voted for Hillary. I hang my head in shame and no longer proud to be an American,” says L.D. Kagome to Trump on her Twitter account.

“The reality is that you voted for Trump because you got conned,” says attorney Ben Mallicote, in his blog post to those who voted for the 45th President. “Trump is a grifter and the American people were the mark. Hey, it happens, and there’s no shame in being taken in by a pro. But now that you know the score, quit insisting the conman is on your side.”

Donald J. Trump, the self-promoting, former “reality show” host, forgot the first rule of The Art of the Con: “Never let the victim know they were connect.”

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

