Trump: Endless fodder for columnists

The inane antics of President Donald Trump are fodder for America’s newspaper columnists.

Charles Blow of The New York Times calls Trump “dangerous and unpredictable, gauche and greedy, temperamentally unsuited and emotionally unsound.”

Adds Blow:

If you were trying to create in a lab a person with character traits more unbecoming in a president, it would be hard to outdo the one we have. He continues to have explosive Twitter episodes — presumably in response to some news he finds unflattering or some conspiracy floated by fringe outlets — that make him look not only foolish, but unhinged. Blow notes “the staggering nature of the hypocrisy of Trump and his current spending and the near silence of Obama’s conservative critics.

He continues:

Trump appears to view the Treasury as a personal piggy bank and the presidency as a part-time job. I think any who have been holding out hope that Trump will eventually change into someone more polished, professional and amenable than the man we have come to know must simply abandon that hope. This is a 70-year-old man who has lived his entire life as the vile, dishonest, incurious creature who got elected. That election validated his impulses rather than served as a curb on them. Trump will continue to debase and devalue the presidency with his lies. Trump will continue to follow Bannon’s philosophy of internal deconstruction of our government, its principles and its institutions. And Trump will continue to leech as much personal financial advantage as he can from the flesh of the American public. That’s who Trump is. America elected a parasite.

Writes Paul Krugman of The Times:

The U.S. economy added 10.3 million jobs during President Obama’s second term, or 214,000 a month. This brought the official unemployment rate below 5 percent, and a number of indicators suggested that by late last year we were fairly close to full employment. But Donald Trump insisted that the good news on jobs was “phony,” that America was actually suffering from mass unemployment. Then came the first employment report of the Trump administration, which at 235,000 jobs added looked very much like a continuation of the previous trend. And the administration claimed credit: Job numbers, Mr. Trump’s press secretary declared, “may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.” Reporters laughed — and should be ashamed of themselves for doing so. For it really wasn’t a joke. America is now governed by a president and party that fundamentally don’t accept the idea that there are objective facts. Instead, they want everyone to accept that reality is whatever they say it is. So we’re just supposed to believe the president if he says, falsely, that his inauguration crowd was the biggest ever; if he claims, ludicrously, that millions of votes were cast illegally for his opponent; if he insists, with no evidence, that his predecessor tapped his phones.

“Enemy of the people,” is Trump’s frequent criticism of the media but Krugman notes that the the phrase “is, of course, a phrase historically associated with Stalin and other tyrants. This is no accident. Mr. Trump isn’t a dictator — not yet, anyway — but he clearly has totalitarian instincts.”

Writes Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post in his fact-checking column:

Perhaps no politician is a bigger flip-flopper than Donald Trump. During the 2016 campaign, we counted flip-flops on four issues, but in some cases (H-1B visas and the minimum wage), Trump flip-flopped so often that it was just about impossible to determine his actual policy position. After Trump won the electoral college vote while losing the popular vote, he flip-flopped on the unique American system of electing presidents. Whereas he had once called the electoral college “a disaster for a democracy,” he began to celebrate it as “genius.” The pattern has continued during his presidency. It’s hard to keep up with all of Trump’s changes in position.

These are just three of the many columns in the last couple of days that point to a President who is all lies and no truth and no substance.

Starting today and on each Monday, Capitol Hill Blue will round up some of the best columns were have found that, in our belief, clearly explains the antics and reality of Donald J. Trump.

Trump, of course, will call such columns “lies” and “fake news.”

Which is what we have become accustomed to hear from America’s fake president.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

