Dump an insane Trump? It’s not that easy

Whispers among Republicans are turning into louder conversations, still always behind closed doors, but still gaining more traction and currency within a party in severe political distress being dragged into the toxic swamp of the administration of Donald Trump.

“He has to go,” admits one GOP member of the House of Representatives. “The difficult question is how we do it in the most efficient and legal manner.”

Republicans and Democrats alike are reading the 25th amendment of the Constitution, the one that outlines succession of a President and how to remove one who is declared until because of disability, mental or physical.

Democrats appear more willing to go the impeachment route because they feel Trump will be easy to prove guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and probably worse.

They admit privately that they know Trump is “looting the government’s treasury” for personal benefit, driving U.S. foreign affairs “back to a point where we may never recover” and may have sold out the country to Russians who control him because of massive debts he may owe to the former Communist nation.

“He’s a loser who would not be President in a nation where a simple majority of the vote would determine the winner,” says one Democratic aide, referring to Trump’s popular vote loss of nearly three million votes in the 2016 Presidential election.

While Republicans won’t go on the record, commentators will.

Notes Keith Olbermann in his “Resistance” broadcasts:

He must go because not only do his actions simplify the task of known terrorist organizations, but in many cases his actions also qualify as a form of emotional terrorism. He must go because he burns with seeming hatred towards people of color. He must go because he has chosen to make his job not about serving the people of this nation, but about hearing applause and about being re-elected. He must go because he called the media the ‘enemy of the people’ … and he must go because his next “enemy of the people” could be you.

Democrats also have a few things to say on the record.

“Donald Trump is not a legitimate President,” says Congressman John Lewis. “The Russians participated in helping this man get elected.”

A February Public Religion Research poll shows 58 percent of Democrats in the country support impeachment of Trump. That is similar to the 56 percent of Republicans who wanted former President Barack Obama impeached in 2014.

A Pew poll says 72 percent questioned doesn’t think, even this early in a first term, impeachment is going too far.

Neither, say some, is using the 25th Amendment to get rid of Trump.

Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier says that if Trump doesn’t acting more like a “real” President ” the 25h Amendment could come into play.”

She told CNN:

He needs to start acting presidential. He needs to start recognizing that as president you don’t go around and shoot down the media, as if it’s some kind of a game you’re playing. You don’t take on people saying nasty things about them. You don’t take foreign leaders and hang up the phone with them or besmirch them, as he has with some of the European leaders. I mean, he has got to get a grip. And so the 25th Amendment is there if a president becomes incapacitated.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon says he wants to strengthen the Amendment to clarify that mental state can be a qualifying disability.

In remarks prepared for the House floor, he said:

Like many people, I’ve noticed a renewed interest in the 25th Amendment as we’ve seen erratic behavior out of the White House. As I examined the Amendment, it became clear that in the case of mental or emotional incapacity, there is a glaring flaw. In the absence of Congressional action, the constitutional language depends on action by the cabinet who may be fired by the President, undermining this ostensible check on an unstable president. It’s time to revisit and strengthen the Amendment and make sure there is a reliable mechanism in place.

Constitutional experts differ in whether or not the Amendment can be used to get rid of Trump.

For the time being, Republicans can whisper about the 25th Amendment or impeachment of a President of their own party. It took Republicans willing to put the nation before politics and support the impeachment of Richard Nixon to force him to resign. Such patriotic Republicans may not exist in the current Congress.

Trump will continue to be increasingly unpredictable and unstable. His Presidency is littered with proven conflicts of interests. He displays no understanding of policy and his relationships and attachment to Russia is a growing scandal that will not go away.

He’s most likely insane but so is the government he pretends to serve and the electoral system that allowed him to become President.

When insanity rules, reason takes a holiday.

