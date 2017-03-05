The mad insanity of Donald Trump

After managing to read, pretty much word for word, text written for him by someone else in a speech to a joint session of Congress and managing, briefly, to appear “almost presidential,” Donald J. Trump reverted to his manic self with paranoid Twitter “tweets” claiming former President Barack Obama wiretapped him and got into a pissing contest with Arnold Schwarzenegger over “The Apprentice” television show.

The pathetic and dangerous insanity of the 45th President continues to dominate his floundering opening of his administration.

Republicans and Democrats alike shook their heads Saturday after reading Trump’s latest Twitter Tsunami and increasingly wonder how much time is left before something will need to be done to remove the man elected to office by the largest minority of voters in American history.

Some see Trump as a modern version of Charles Foster Kane, the title character of Orson Welles great film, Citizen Kane, about a deranged millionaire, modeled on publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst.

Perhaps Trump hates the media because Kane and Hearst rose to power through newspapers.

Trump remains mired in a growing scandal about his financial ties to Russia, his open admiration for dictatorial and violent rule of Vladimir Putin and questionable and perhaps treasonous contacts by his appointed cabinet members, campaign staff and his former national security aides with Russian officials.

It’s not the only question of honesty, ethics and propriety facing him.

Revelations Saturday by The Washington Post show Trump’s sons openly cashing in on contacts made during the 2016 Presidential campaign to lure lucrative building projects around the country, right after taxpayers footed lavish bills for a trip to Dubai to open a new hotel and condo tower.

Trump continues to ignore the Constitution with his flood of “executive orders” even after federal courts stopped his questionable ban on immigrants and promises to issue a new order on immigrants this coming week.

Writes Dan Balz of The Washington Post:

Russia has become the slow burn of President Trump’s administration. It is the issue that he and his team cannot get beyond. They cannot get beyond it because they are skittish about accepting what is already known. They cannot get beyond it because they have not been as forthcoming as they could be about what they did. They cannot get beyond it because they don’t know what they don’t know.

Observes Maureen Dowd of The New York Times:

Donald Trump is stuck in his own skull. He’s unreachable. “He lives inside his head, where he runs the same continuous loop of conflict with people he turns into enemies for the purposes of his psychodrama,” says Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio. Because Trump holds Thor’s hammer, with its notably short handle, we must keep trying to figure out his strange, perverse, aggrieved style of reasoning. So we’re stuck in Trump’s head with him. It’s a very cluttered place to be, a fine-tuned machine spewing a torrent of chaos, cruelty, confusion, farce and transfixing craziness. Of course, this is merely the observation of someone who is “the enemy of the American people,” according to our president.

Trump biographer Tim O’Brien explains our President in fewer words: “He’s the emperor of chaos.”

