The mad insanity of Donald Trump

After managing to read, pretty much word for word, text written for him by someone else in a speech to a joint session of Congress and managing, briefly, to appear “almost presidential,” Donald J. Trump reverted to his manic self with paranoid Twitter “tweets” claiming former President Barack Obama wiretapped him and got into a pissing contest with Arnold Schwarzenegger over “The Apprentice” television show.
The pathetic and dangerous insanity of the 45th President continues to dominate his floundering opening of his administration.
Republicans and Democrats alike shook their heads Saturday after reading Trump’s latest Twitter Tsunami and increasingly wonder how much time is left before something will need to be done to remove the man elected to office by the largest minority of voters in American history.
Some see Trump as a modern version of Charles Foster Kane, the title character of Orson Welles great film, Citizen Kane, about a deranged millionaire, modeled on publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
Perhaps Trump hates the media because Kane and Hearst rose to power through newspapers.
Trump remains mired in a growing scandal about his financial ties to Russia, his open admiration for dictatorial and violent rule of Vladimir Putin and questionable and perhaps treasonous contacts by his appointed cabinet members, campaign staff and his former national security aides with Russian officials.
It’s not the only question of honesty, ethics and propriety facing him.
Revelations Saturday by The Washington Post show Trump’s sons openly cashing in on contacts made during the 2016 Presidential campaign to lure lucrative building projects around the country, right after taxpayers footed lavish bills for a trip to Dubai to open a new hotel and condo tower.
Trump continues to ignore the Constitution with his flood of “executive orders” even after federal courts stopped his questionable ban on immigrants and promises to issue a new order on immigrants this coming week.
Writes Dan Balz of The Washington Post:
Russia has become the slow burn of President Trump’s administration. It is the issue that he and his team cannot get beyond. They cannot get beyond it because they are skittish about accepting what is already known. They cannot get beyond it because they have not been as forthcoming as they could be about what they did. They cannot get beyond it because they don’t know what they don’t know.
Observes Maureen Dowd of The New York Times:
Donald Trump is stuck in his own skull.
He’s unreachable.
“He lives inside his head, where he runs the same continuous loop of conflict with people he turns into enemies for the purposes of his psychodrama,” says Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio.
Because Trump holds Thor’s hammer, with its notably short handle, we must keep trying to figure out his strange, perverse, aggrieved style of reasoning. So we’re stuck in Trump’s head with him.
It’s a very cluttered place to be, a fine-tuned machine spewing a torrent of chaos, cruelty, confusion, farce and transfixing craziness. Of course, this is merely the observation of someone who is “the enemy of the American people,” according to our president.
Trump biographer Tim O’Brien explains our President in fewer words: “He’s the emperor of chaos.”
Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue
Comments
neil gluskin
All seems to be said.. Impeach this guy before he wets himself.
teddy flyfisher
I’m quite surprised that he hasn’t come down with a bad case of lead poisoning…
Clem
I have said it for a year. Trump and his wife ( who is multilingual because it is required by the KGB) work for the Russians. And before you Trump Goombas come at me with this liberal crap, I am non-partisan. I am even anti-partisan i.e. I don’t fall in line with anyone’s ideology.
Carmen Stolte
How much longer will the GOP members of Congress continue to support this raging Maniac. They are all afraid of losing their positions and viability of the American Citizens. They have already lost my support to any of them. We need to limit terms of office and cut their entitlements. They do not deserve to have any paid benefits. They are not doing their job for our country. They are milking us citizens for all it is worth. Just follow the reputations of the ones in office.
Christine
Narcissistic personality disorder (Textbook Trump) is defined as: a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of ultraconfidence lies a fragile self-esteem that’s vulnerable to the slightest criticism.
Barbara P.
Why do we, the American People, continue to accept this behavior? When will something be done? I hope it won’t be too late—–for the entire world………………………………………
Tucson Connie
Barbara, pick up that sign and get out there. If we can cause enough Repugnantcans to lose state and local seats, the House and Senate would follow, then a sane presidency.
shipdog7 (@shipdog7)
Trump knows his days are numbered. Trying desperately to turn the conversation around to fight off his ties with Russia. He is even more confident now that his tax returns do not have to be released. His acknowledgement of going to bed after midnight and rising at 5am only means one thing. Sleep deprivation. “Clearly, your brain doesn’t work very well when you’re sleep-deprived,” Even a low level of sleep deprivation has an impact on cognitive and emotional function. When people get sleep-deprived, they don’t show positive emotion in their faces. And sleep-deprived people also don’t tolerate disappointment very well.
BOHANNON
LOOK AT THIS RAGING LUNATIC’S FACE AND BODY LANGUAGE….KOO KO FOR COCO PUFFS MAN
NOW TRUMP HAS AMERICANS TRYING TO KILL ONE ANOTHER …..HIS EXACT PLAN….CHAOS, MAHEM , THEN SEPARATION THEN CIVIL WAR .. AND RUSSIA MOVES IN ……………FU TRUMP . YOU WILL BE LONG GONE BEFORE YOU AND BANNON’S PLAN COME TOGETHER………….PIGGGGGGGGGGG
jeff young
Narrcistic personality disorder. Its obvious that he suffers from it. A person must meet at least five of the nine indicators to get that diagnosis. Trump can check off all nine boxes. Thats what we have to contend with for four more years.
Barbara P.
Do you really think he will be in the White House for 4 more years? Gosh, I hope not. Just think of all the destruction he can do in that time.
Christine
Finally, someone else who understands! Thank you! He’s the text book definition of it.
emily
Yes, you’ll notice as we get more and more proof of the Russian connections, that the Emperor is losing it; more diversions that Obama wire tapped him; only a matter of time when the real truth comes out, and baby, it’s gonna come out soon!
Douglas Cope
Un-Americans voted for him!
Laurie Payne
UnEDUCATED, UnAWARE, and UnPREPARED Americans voted for him… and most didn’t vote so much FOR him as against Hillary… Both parties put up an unacceptable candidate, and this is the result!
warren bernson eller
A-M-O-R-A-L ! DONALD TREASON IS AMORAL and the media refuses to inform the public of that fact as they continue to treat him like he is just an ordinary person. DONALD TREASON (who is poorly educated) relies on the fact that most Americans are just like him. He said, “I love the poorly educated!”
Will someone in the media RISE UP and become an EDWARD R. MURROW who brought down alcoholic Senator JOE MC CARTHY! Where is the COURAGE in the media to EXPOSE THIS EVUIL CREATURE WHO WAS SENT FROMHELL TO DEMONIZE AMERICANS!?!?
Jose G. Macias
Tronald Dump is, as we say here in Texas, just plain “loco.” I still can’t understand how he was able to hoodwink the millions of people who voted for him. Whereas he and his pampered family live in luxury and continue to flaunt that luxury now at taxpayers’ expense, his supporters continue to wait for the miracle cures that he promised them. He’s never going to change for the better. People like him never do.
Dan Chaase
A psychiatrist friend of mine said bi-polar; someone else said sociopath; someone else said both.
How is this? There IS a tape of Trump in the shower. There have been some deals made in Russia.
Trump’s son in an interview stated there were two projects from the “private sector” in Russia. Then
there is the weakening of NATO thing that may not happen. For one, I would NOT want to owe Vlady anything, not even a dime. ‘Cause he will collect it–no question………..and/or China is pressuring
him on that $650 Million loan that he had defaulted on once already. He threatens China regularly and is finding they do not sway, even tho he said they would. I believe he should undergo a psych eval by the MILITARY. He is the Commander-In-Chief and they need to know if the CIC has something wrong that would prevent him from functioning in that capacity. In other words, would they have a General over
a large project such as the ME if they behaved like Trump????
Pray4Peace
Trump is unhinged. When he doesn’t like the news, he finds someone to blame even if it requires making something up. He is also trying to distract and deflect.
Libby Beck
If there were any sane, decent, and patriotic members of the House on the GOTP side of the aisle, they would begin impeachment. Unfortunately, then we would be stuck with Pence but at least he is sane.
Dena
Trump is Brando IN “APOCALYPSE NOW! ” A rabid dog caught in a corner, that he and his team created!
He’s a manipulator turning on Obama to deter attention from the Trump team/family Russia issues!
The sad thing is, he actually thinks that the American people are stupid?! The Trump team actually thought they could get away with lying and not get caught. Kinda like all these years of fraud, lies, deceit in all of Trumps business dealings!
Impeach!! He’s been crazy for years. But now it’s out there in the open. His tweets, confirm his guilt.
frank ramos
So the New Youk Times and Washington Post have become personality experts !!!!!
Good grief, I’m mortified !!
bandit va
Trump Is just Mentally Sick
Ed
You have the GOP for thinking they could make a change with a mad man. he still hadn’t given up his business ties. He has business in the Russian country side. And as for Putin how can You trust the old head of the Russian nuclear submarine corp. And a man who kills anybody that disagrees with him. Trump soled us out to the Russians.
jonassono
I hate to admit it, but the Donald is getting a little stranger by the day. His latest tweet yesterday concerning Obama’s wire taps of the Trump Tower was fine and all, but why can’t he produce some form of evidence to support his wild claims. He said he learned that morning that Obama had ordered wire taps on the Trump Tower – sounds a little bizarre, but where exactly did he ‘learn’ this and why doesn’t he disclose his source to support the claim. Instead, just more mud slinging, name calling and wild innuendo.
Rod Jennings
This idiot is going to cause a civil war between the alt-right and the alt-left and the rest of us are going to be pulled into it whether we want to be or not! I think Bannon is looking for an upheaval and his puppet in chief with help from Russia and the Kremlin is happy to oblige.
username10001
Trump, Bannon, Sessions and Miller must all go!!
Gidget Ferdon
trump is a basket case, his supporters sycophants, nobody wants to come to america anymore because it sucks. Potty train trump!
picky peg
As the evidence mounts on the Russian connections this orange fool is trying desperately to divert attention from the Putin love match. Maybe for his slaves it is okay but for the majority of americans we are not impressed with him, his administration and just want him gone.
Paul McDaniels
“The mad insanity of The Insane Liberal Media”
There, fixed that really bad headline for you.
jmw2006
If you can’t see the forest for 1000 trees, you are indeed dumber than straw
Genna Corsentino
The White House has an official psychiatrist and/or medical physician that could have Trump evaluated for his mental ability to handle this job. His mouth is his worst enemy in this job, while it may serve him well when he is abusing everyone else around him.
We have enough danger to be concerned about in this country and frankly, having a mentally incompetent President is just not something we need in this country.
Don't Like Spam
One of the BEST and most ALL-ENCOMPASSING articles I have read!!! GREAT JOB!!!!
Don't Like Spam
“Rosebud…….!”
Cliff Turner
I keep thinking the Republicans will have an awakening that the man they selected to be our President will realize they are all on a ship gradually sinking. If they want to keep their reputation as a viable political party, they need to make a decision to get him to resign or impeach him.