Sessions: Another liar for Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the latest member of the controversial administration of embattled President Donald Trump caught lying, recused himself Thursday from any investigation into the questionable contacts with Russia and playing fast and loose with the truth.

“I feel I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in,” Sessions said in stepping back from a scandal that appears to wrap the troubled Trump administration in a scary and dense political fog.

“I should have slowed down and said, ‘But I did meet one Russian official a couple of times,’ ” the attorney general said.

While Sessions’ still-evasive admission of discussions with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, during the 2016 Presidential campaign puts him out of the loop in mounting investigations, it does not answer why President Trump and his top aides are so involved in clandestine meetings and discussions with Russia and what is said in those communications.

Thursday also brought additional revelations about communications involving Kislyak, fired national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Cater Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the campaign.

Democrats want a special prosecutor appointed and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, wants Sessions to resign or be fired for “lying under oath” during his confirmation hearings when he withheld information about meeting with the ambassador.

“There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the full extent of the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians,” he said Thursday.

Capitol Hill Blue earlier this week revealed that Trump is billions of dollars in debt, much of it held by Russian interests, and has a long history of financial and personal dealings with the former Communist country that is considered, by most, an enemy of the United States.

Trump denies any financial dealings with Russia but remains the only President in modern times to withhold his tax returns — documents that insiders say would prove his extensive business and personal ties with the country.

He blames the whole uproar as a “total witch hunt.”

Intelligence agencies, however, say they are finding more than witches in Trump’s dealings.

Reports Eric Tucker of The Associated Press:

Intelligence agencies have already concluded that the Kremlin interfered in the election with the goal of helping Trump win. The FBI and Justice Department are investigating, as are the House and Senate intelligence committees. The House committee said its probe would examine Russian cyber actions related to the campaign as well as links between Russia and individuals associated with the campaign.

The President Thursday said he has “total support” for Sessions and added that he did not feel the AG should recuse himself. Sessions, however, gave in to pressure from legal counsels within the Department of Justice, who said he needed to step away from the investigations if we wanted any possibility of hanging on to his job.

Republicans in both the House and Senate joined with Democrats in calling this week for Sessions to recuse himself.

Sessions, critics feel, could follow Flynn to the exit door. The national security advisor was forced to resign after he lied to Congress and Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russians during the campaign.

Sessions did not disclose his conversations and meetings with the Russian ambassador when Sen. Al Franken questioned him about contact with Russians and also answered “no” on a questionnaire when asked about contacts during the election.

Those denials have brought increased calls for Session to quit or be fired.

“He is guilty of perjury,” says Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, a ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. “That is not acceptable behavior by the top law enforcement official of our country.

