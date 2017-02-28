Exposing Trump’s shady ‘management’ style

President Donald Trump pretends to be the leader and executive who knows all and cannot face being wrong.

Ask Bernard Groupy, head chef for six months at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where fancy and expensive Caesar salads are prepared from Parmesan cheese.

One day, Trump stalked into the kitchen, screaming to Goupy that one of the guests didn’t like the salad and started haphazardly tossing lettuce and tomatoes, forgetting the cheese while shouting “this is how we make a Caesar salad from.”

Groupy, an award-winning chef, points out that all Trump did as make a poor plain mixed salad and responded that “I didn’t know you were the new executive chef.”

Trump stormed off, cussing loudly as he left.

The next day, Mar-a-Lago fired Goupy, saying the big boss didn’t ever want Groupy anywhere in his line of sight any more.

Trump, the businessman who said “you’re fired” to various arranged “apprentices” on the reality show he appeared in the heavily scripted episodes on television is a far cry from the self-proclaimed business man who seldom vetts real candidates who actually work for him.

Trump is surrounded by fiercely loyal, often near-novice staff members handpicked for crucial roles that normally do not have either the training or qualifications to do their jobs. He demands absolute loyalty but then dismisses those who displease him with sudden brush-offs and are fired, not him, but by sorbidates.

“He personally really doesn’t fire people,” says Billy Procide, a former vice president for the Trump Organization in the 1990s. “He makes it known he just doesn’t want you there.”

Trump calls business “conflict — a cutthroat, zero-sum,, winner-take-all scramble.”

“Life’s a vicious place,” he says. “No different than a jungle.”

When Trump tried to pass off his role in “The Apprentice” as business reality, Jeff Sonnenfeld, associate dean at the Yale School of Management and an acknowledged “top thinker” of corporate leadership, called it “vulgar” and less about business while being more like “musical chairs at a Hooters restaurant.”

Trump responded by offering Sonnenfeld a job, as president of his “Trump University.” Sonnenfield took one at the pyramid scam masquerading as an educational system and declined.

“He was trying to drown the squeaky wheel with oil.” he said.

Artie Nusbaum of HRH, the firm that coordinated the bulk of work on Trump Tower told Politico of how Trump used him and his company to promote what he didn’t do but claimed credit for it anyway.

Reports Politico:

“He didn’t have to manage—we managed,” Nusbaum told me. “It was my company that built Trump Tower. All the design decisions were made by me and my associates. Donald talked pretty.” In 1986, he says, Nusbaum joined with Trump to fix up Wollman Rink in Central Park, a simple job that Trump pitched as a publicity ploy. “He said to me, ‘Artie, you’re going to get so much publicity out of this,’” Nusbaum said. “It’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you.” The rink rehab, which Nusbaum agreed to do at cost, generated headlines—for Trump. He didn’t talk about his partners, Nusbaum says. “There was no room on the hill for the two of us. He wanted to be king of the hill.” It was the last time Nusbaum worked for Trump, he says.

Females who have worked for Trump call him a narcissist obsessed with his looks and attraction to women.

“I don’t think it’s possible to quantify the size of his ego,” Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization executive vice president, told The Guardian Newspaper in London. “It’s too big.”

Randal Pinkett, winner of season four of The Apprentice, said his first day in the Trump Organization convinced him that Trump cared about himself.

Trump’s morning readings, Pinkett says, were clips from publications with Post-It notes and highlights of every article that mentions just Donald Trump.

“I think that speaks volumes, Pinkett told The Guardian. “Donald loves Donald.”

“His identity is wrapped around being a winner,” he added. “If you challenge him, or if he’s put in a losing position now you begin to take Donald out of his comfort zone.”

One source says Trump lies when he claims he only hires the best people. Some of his “best people” are in jail for theft, drug dealing and other crimes.

When he claimed that he would staff his presidency with “people you’ve never heard of that are better than all of them,” the same source laughed.

“We says he’s going to get the best people around. But he doesn’t do that — he never has.

“Because he doesn’t listen to them, and then they leave. And if anybody is ever credited with doing anything good, he gets rid of them because he hates when anybody else gets credit.”

(Capitol Hill Blue thanks Politico and The Guardian for providing information for this article.)

