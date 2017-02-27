Trump to sign new order on immigrants

Looks like President Donald Trump will unleash a new executive order Wednesday restricting immigration and travel to the United States by refugees.

With his last attempt blocked by federal courts for violating the Constitution, Trump’s latest attempt will be “flawless” in wording and style, says press secretary Sean Spicer.

Trump plans to sign the order the day after he speaks to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

What Trump will say in the executive order is not being discussed by aides who feel threatened by the President’s orders of “punishment” against those who leak.

