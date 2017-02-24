Donald Trump: Tyrant, terrorist and traitor

Sadly and frighteningly, the President of the United States of America is a traitor, a tyrant and a terrorist.

Donald J. Trump ignores the Constitution, threatens those who disagree with him, taunts nervous allies and misuses the power of the Presidency to slam doors that used to be open as a welcome to immigrants, packs his administration with racists, homophobes and bigots and openly loots the treasury of the United States with blatant conflicts of interest and open violation of the laws of our land.

He is a despot in a country where our values are supposed to keep tyrants out of office.

His First Lady, a Slovenian-born nude model with a serious questions about her claimed citizenship, bragged to the nation about college degrees she never earned and plagiarized a speech from a former First Lady without apologized.

Wiretaps and intercepted communications show a Trump White House with illicit, probably treasonous contacts between Trump senior advisers and intelligence reports show America now has a President who openly lies about his contacts with Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader who kills his enemies and tortuous conduct towards his countrymen and women.

When a broadcaster asked Trump about his relationship with Putin and his murderous acts, the new American president shrugged his shoulders and said “we do the same things” and suggested we do worse.

Every time Trump takes his entourage to his lavish resort in Florida for what has already been three vacation trips in his first month in office, the federal government spends millions and much into Trump’s bank accounts. When he and his advisers discuss his classified material while dining in his gaudy dining room at that resort, they do so openly with diners who don’t have clearance and who might have open hostile attitudes towards the United States eating and drinking nearby and within earshot.

Trump’s chief strategist bragged at the Conservative Police Action Committee conference in Washington this week that the White House is engaged in a daily battle for “deconstruction of the administrative state” in America.”

“That is what I’m proudest about Donald Trump,” said Stephen K. Bannon, the former CEO of Breitbart News, the self-proclaimed voice of the “alt-right” movement and source for much of the “fake news” that helped gullible, uneducated and uninformed voters who helped put a traitor into the White House.

Trump promotes a war against free speech and the media, actions which war hero and Sen. John McCain, a Republican who now sounds alarms about the new President, say are common tactics of dictators and tyrants.

Many call Trump more like Adolph Hitler, the German dictator who killed millions of Jews and others in his aborted and bloody attempt to take over the world.

Others say the comparison is an insult — to Hitler.

Trump refused to release his tax returns — the first American President in modern history to refuse — and many conclude he does so because those returns would show his cozy and questionable financial arrangements with Russia — America’s longtime enemy,

Trump’s involvement with Russia is reason alone to consider him a traitor who should be in prison, not the White House.

It is not the the only reason.

