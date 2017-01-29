A dangerous coward

The usual dose of hate flowing in over the electronic transom on this Sunday morning.

“You are obviously a traitor,” said an anonymous email that arrived in the wee morning hours. “This is our America. Get the hell out before we throw your ass out.”

As usual, such tirades and threats are usually anonymous. Anonymity is the lair of cowards.

In a way, it seems like America 50 years ago, when the mantra of some was “America, love it or leave it” and another despot named Richard Nixon was rising from the political ashes to become a President that was the last thing the country needed.

Temporarily, at least, two federal judge stopped the madness of a new President attempting to wall off America from the rest of the world and send refugees back to the terror they are fleeing by attempting to come to what was once the safe haven of our country.

There is a coward in the White House and something must be done.

“Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban is Cowardly and Dangerous” is the headline topping the editorial page of The New York Times.

In part, it says:

The first casualties of this bigoted, cowardly, self-defeating policy were detained early Saturday at American airports just hours after the executive order, ludicrously titled “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States,” went into effect. The order lacks any logic. It invokes the attacks of Sept. 11 as a rationale, while exempting the countries of origin of all the hijackers who carried out that plot and also, perhaps not coincidentally, several countries where the Trump family does business. The document does not explicitly mention any religion, yet it sets a blatantly unconstitutional standard by excluding Muslims while giving government officials the discretion to admit people of other faiths. The order’s language makes clear that the xenophobia and Islamophobia that permeated Mr. Trump’s campaign are to stain his presidency as well.

Coward is perhaps the best word to describe Donald John Trump. His acts of shutting down our borders to refugees is just one of his cowardly act that defies the traditional function of a nation founded by refugees who fled from the tyranny of other hostile ports of the world.

Trump’s proposed wall on the border with Mexico is another act of a coward, the madman who claimed “American carnage” in his inaugural speech of doom and gloom as rationale for his rant-filled swarm of “executive orders.”

The actions of our new President are “American carnage” perpetrated by a man that even those who work for him privately admit is a “clueless child.”

As the Times properly notes, it is ludicrous this sounds coming from a new President who bragged about “sexually assaulting women and a vice president who has supported policies that discriminate against gay people.”

Trump’s executive order stopping refugees claims it seeks to spare America from those who commit acts of violence women or “those who persecute people on the basis of race, gender or sexual orientation.”

Perhaps the executive order should first deport Donald John Trump and Mike Pence.

That would be a first step to “drain the swamp,” something Trump promised to do.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

