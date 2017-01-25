Is Trump cracking up? Probably

Congressional Republicans and insiders at the new White House administration admit frustration and concern about what they see as a visible and increasing possibility that President Donald Trump is already buckling under the pressures of the job.
Some feel the blustering billionaire with no political experience may “implode” after he “grew increasingly and visibly enraged” over reports of his plummeting job approval ratings, the low turnout for his inauguration and massive turnouts at protests.
Trump’s claim that he has “information” that he says proves “massive fraud” in the voting that gave Democrat Hillary Clinton a 2.9 million victory margin in the popular count even though he won the Electoral College tabulations.
Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin called Trump “an emotional train wreck” in her “Right Turn” opinion piece for The Washington Post Wednesday.
That reality — the rotten poll numbers, the low turnout at his inauguration, the massive turnout at worldwide protests, his widely panned appearance at the CIA and his press secretary Sean Spicer’s disastrous debut with the White House press corps on Saturday — seems to have thrown the narcissistic ex-mogul into an emotional tailspin.
The Post reports that as events unfolded on Friday and Saturday “Trump grew increasingly and visibly enraged.” We know two things from this: 1.) He’s an emotional train wreck before much of anything has happened and 2.) Those close to him already started spilling the beans, perhaps to exonerate themselves and perhaps to communicate to their boss through the media. Trump’s ire simply confirms what we already knew, namely that his insatiable need for approval and his rage when he does not receive it make for an alarmingly unpresidential demeanor.
Added to Trump’s problems are increasing internal fights spurred by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who already has an “enemies” list that includes some of the new President’s loyal and trust aids.
Rubin sees “an unhinged president, too many weak aides and an administration that cannot control itself, let alone coverage of its breakdowns.”
Long-time Trump followers predicted this would happen. Trump, they say, cannot function when he is under fire. The first days of his new administration are marked with a volley of his infamous Twitter “tweets” claiming his inauguration drew the “largest crowd of all time” when aerial photos show vast empty spaces that were packed and bulging at the more popular gatherings for Ronald Reagan in 1981 and Barack Obama in 2009.
Most credible estimates of Trump’s crowd put it at about 600,000, still a large amount of people but only about a third of the 1.8 million at Obama’s first inaugural. For Trump, anything less than being “the biggest” is a failure.
Nielsen’s broadcast ratings show the American television audience for Trump’s big day ranks seventh in recent inaugurations, well behind leader Ronald Reagan, second place finisher Barack Obama and even Presidents Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon.
As he did throughout his campaign, Trump ignores the truth and claims “alternative facts” support his lies to himself and others.
Reported the Washington Post:
Days after being sworn in, President Trump insisted to congressional leaders invited to a reception at the White House that he would have won the popular vote had it not been for millions of illegal votes … Two people familiar with the meeting said Trump spent about 10 minutes at the start of the bipartisan gathering rehashing the campaign. He also told them that between 3 million and 5 million illegal votes caused him to lose the popular vote.
Congressional sources developed over Capitol Hill Blue’s 22-plus years as the oldest political news site on the Internet say the same.
“He was off the wall,” said one. “He was like a child trying to get in the last word.”
Another, a Republican, says Trump “lies so much that he can no longer differentiate between what or is not true. That is the hallmark of a serial liar.”
Photos and videos of Trump in recent says show a 70-year-old man, the oldest President at the time of his election, clearly tired and agitated. The bags between his eye appear to hang lower.
“I think he is cracking under the strain,” says one White House insider.
He starts his term in office with 45% of Americans approving of the way he is handling his new job, 45% disapproving and 10% yet to form an opinion. Trump now holds the record for the lowest initial job approval rating as well as the highest initial disapproval rating in Gallup surveys dating back to Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Comments
Glenn Klotz
SIX days in and he’s already buckling under the pressure. He’s finding out real fast being King isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. For one thing for the first time in his life King Donald has to really work. This is something he’s not used to. Plus, it looks like the Secret Service might have inadvertently severed his pipeline for whatever illegal or legal drugs he’s been using. He looks and sounds like a person withdrawing from coke and meth all at once. We might have a physical collapse coming down the pike here and soon. This guy is definitely NOT up to the physical and emotional demands of the job. I hope Mike Pence is already in the ball pen. I don’t like him much , but he’s younger in better shape and somewhat rational.
Chester King
It is like reality TV where the director says let’s do this — and everyone acts out their part. Reality TV has not helped Americans or Trump perceive actual reality, hence denial of science and anything that gets in the way of getting more. If we had an economy where everyone had to get their own food instead of a money economy where actors who sell unreality can buy food people would be aware of the real physical and social world. Reagan also had trouble with reality but was a nicer person.
Joe
A conservative friend keeps counseling me to not get too riled up about the Dear Leader, as he won’t have much effect on the rest of my life. Perhaps not, as I am old and white and live way out in the woods, but he sure is doing his best to make a lot of other folk’s life immediately less happy. And he seems to be doing it with no understanding of the misery that he will cause. That is not the mark of a rational human being. You can dress that in any sort of nationalistic/patriotic bullshit that you want, but it is the mark of a consummate authoritarian asshole/bully, not a world leader anywhere south of the 38th parallel.
And now he humiliates his underlings by forcing them to go out and lie in front of the whole effing world to satisfy whatever longing he has to reshape reality. In his mind, there really were 1.5 Million joyously reveling supplicants watching his inauguration, and there really were 5 Million rogue “illegal” Mexicans voting against him in the election. Spicer (short-timer) butches-up and puts out immediately verifiable bullshit the first time he hits the lectern. Conway natters about “Alternative Facts” as though such a concept actually exists. Both of them are way smarter than that, so it sucks to be them. Meanwhile Trump publically busts Spicer because his suit is grey and is a bit baggy. Sean be gone, soon, if he has a shred of dignity left.
Trump has a frighteningly alternate view of reality that bodes no good for the country. To all the spineless R-teamers out there in congress-critter-land: You now own him. He is stuck to you like a lamprey eel on the side of a lake trout. He is sucking the life out of your party along with the country. Only you have the power to do anything about it.
Are you up to the job?? Are you paying attention?? A lot of us are. Trump has been on the job six days and has already demonstrated in many ways that he is certifiably insane.
Your move…..
Pondering_It_All
tick, tick, tick,,,
michaelkaufman393
The man is unbalanced. He seems unable to tell the difference between what he thinks is right, and what is undisputed reality. This can’t be allowed to continue. It would seem that his kids would be the most likely people to tell him that he has to stop using “alternate facts” The failure to get him balanced in reality, will end up costing him his new job. Maybe that is what he wants. I have always said, that this running for president was a lark. It was a way for him to get massive face time on T.V. which feeds his narcissism, and he just knew that the American voter wasn’t dumb enough to actually elect him to the job. Right up until election day, he knew he would lose, and be able to go back to Trump Inc. where he does what he wants, and doesn’t have to meet anybodies expectations. When he won, he was F-ed. That is why he had no cabinet picks ready. He wasn’t supposed to have to pick any. He is so far behind the curve on the 600 plus appointees that are his prerogative, that he may never catch up, especially since he takes up most of his time dithering in falsehoods, that he refuses to give up. A running disaster, that won’t end, until he does.
Anon E. Moose
Not only is it bad when a president believes their own version of facts despite reality, but in Trump’s case, he is advised some less than principled individuals. Bannon, ex-CEO of Breitbart, Roger Stone, a regular visitor to Alex Jones’s studio, and Flynn, who helped push the pizzagate conspiracy are chief among them.
Then throw in a master manipulator like Putin who strokes Trump’s ego while Putin occasional employee Paul Manafort also has Trump’s ear. Yeah, things will get much worse before they get better.