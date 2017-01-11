Is Trump dirty? Absolutely

Donald Trump, as usual, used Twitter Tuesday — this time to dismiss claims that Russia has dirt on him with: “FAKE NEWS! A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”

Using all capital letters is considered shouting in online posts. It fits. Trump shouts a lot but says little.

Does Russia have dirt on Trump? Of course they do. A 10-year-old with a smartphone can dig up dirt on the next President of the United States. He’s a thrice-married serial adulterer who brags about grabbing women’s “pussies” and laughs when shock-jock Howard Stern calls his daughter a “piece of ass.”

Trump, multiple investigations have documented, cheats investors of his projects, stiffs small businesses who make the mistake of working on his buildings, plays fast and loose with the law when it comes to hs taxes, openly violates other laws on use of his charity, lies outright so often that legitimate fact-checking services can’t keep count and makes claims that can’t meet any reasonable moral or legal standard.

He comes into the White House with a First Lady who, as a “model,” flashed her tits and ass for photographers, lied about her educational credentials in her speech to the Republican National Convention and came to America without a valid work visa, which should have disqualified her for citizenship.

He will take the oath of office as President in nine days without properly disposing of his holdings or fulfilling many others laws that apply even to a new President.

No existing closet can hold all of the skeletons in Donald Trump’s closet. He would need a huge arena to hide all the bones of his misdeeds.

Russia wanted Trump to be the next President of the United States so they built extensive dossiers on both Trump and rival Hillary Clinton — but used only the dirt they had on her to pump the info out through Wikileaks honcho Julian Assange, who is running from the law for his various crimes, including rape and sexual assaults.

Trump, of course, claims none of this is true. This is the same Donald Trump who claimed, for years, that President Barack Obama was not a legal citizen, that he saw news video of thousands of Muslims in New Jersey cheering the 9/11 terror attacks and so many others fantasies long disproven.

Our incoming President wouldn’t know the truth if it kicked him in the balls, assuming anyone’s foot could get through the layers of flab that conceal his privates.

Many considered Donald Trump a joke when he announced his Presidential candidacy. The joke turned out to be on them and America.

The joke is now a serious, and vile, threat to the nation. He is a despicable, immoral despot who comes to office not as the choice of the majority of voters who cast ballots in the election (Clinton won the popular vote by 2.9 million) or as a candidate that was never vetted by a party that put aside its own morality or values to ignore his many misdeeds.

It is a shameful commentary that Trump, a longtime Democrat, came to the Presidency as a Republican candidate of a party that claims an adherence to moral values and a God that it claims stands against just about every action by Donald Trump.

Trump uses religion like he uses everything else — as a tool to promote himself and his greed only when it is needed. In reality, he has no use for God and no religion except money and power.

He becomes President under clouds of allegations of raping an underage girl, investigations for stealing the retirement funds of gullible senior citizens, still being sued by the hundreds he never paid for legitimate services and under scrutiny for misusing charitable funds for personal gain.

Of course Russia has dirt on Donald Trump. So do many others, including us,.

We all have our shovels ready to keep digging.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

