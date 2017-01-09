Trump & Twitter: Match made in hell

The Presidency of the United States is often called “a bully pulpit” because whomever sits in the seat of power in the White House can say pretty much whatever he damn well pleases and it will get attention.

In 11 days, the biggest bully ever becomes President and his pulpit of choice will be Twitter, his social media tool for spreading lies, vitriol and obscenities to the world.

Trump and Twitter are made for each other. Thanks to a largely-uninformed electorate and an Electoral College that can, and increasingly does, legally use gerrymandering to decide who is the President of the United States, the match made in hell will become perhaps the most dangerous tool in the hands of a madman.

Yes, the opinion here is that Donald Trump, the President-elect, is that he is a madman, an obscenity laden, lies-spouting, red-faced angry man who sputters and rants like a spoiled child — which he is — and lashes out at anyone and everyone that does not lavish him with unearned praise.

On January 6, Trump — the President elect and former host of “The Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC TV — tweeted this about the host who replaced him:

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for….

Two days, earlier, he took credit for album sales of Jackie Evancho’s new album after she agreed to perform at his inauguration:

Jackie Evancho’s album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance. Some people just don’t understand the “Movement”

When actress Meryl Streep talked about Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter during his Presidential campaign, the President-elect’s response:

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him…….

Really? As a late TV sports reporter used to say: “Let’s go to the video tape:”

President-elect Trump, you are a liar.

You are, without a doubt, the most egomaniacal, arrogant malcontent that I have witnessed in my 50+ years of reporting on politics, presidents and pretenders to power. Correction: My 50+ years includes a dozen of those 12-month terms as a political operative who helped elect a lot of people who didn’t deserve to win to jobs they couldn’t handle. My bad.

Oh, Trump’s Tweet tirade after Streep’s comments about Trump (in which she did not call him by name):

Meryl Streep, one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a…..

Chuck Schumer, the Senator heading the committee that is dealing with the Affordable Care Act, said a realistic and affordable replacement must be in place before terminating the existing health care law, called “Obamacare.” That brought this tweet from Trump:

The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they..

Hmmm. The incoming President of the United States calls a Senate chairman a “head clown.”

The real “head clown” we see in Washington nowadays is Donald Trump.

Not even God can help us out of this mess. Perhaps God is staying out of this mess.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

