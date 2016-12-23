So much for the Christmas spirit…

An obscenity-shouting white woman in Louisville, Kentucky, this week screamed at a an apparent Hispanic customer at the J.C. Penney store in Jefferson Mall to “go back to wherever the f–k you come from, lady.”

The target of her wrath ignored her taunts so the bigot turned her anger on the store’s cashier, yelling; “hey, tell them to go back where they belong.”

The vile rant apparently began when a friend of the Hispanic woman brought her some additional items as she was checking out at the busy store.

“You’re nobodies,” she yelled. “You’re nobody, as far as I’m concerned! Probably on welfare! The taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff!”

Another customer in the store captured the tirade and posted it on Facebook, where it went viral.

Such behavior is becoming all too common. In Chicago in late November, another loud bigot screamed at a black employee in a Michaels store. When the store asked her to leave, the white woman claimed she was being discriminated against.

Her tirade, captured on video:

And I voted for Trump! So there! What, you want to kick me out because of that? And look who won! And look who won! And look who won!

Jesse Grady, shopping for a Santa hat for her young daughter, saw the incident and filmed it.

“It sounded like a disgruntled customer for a second,” Grady told The Washington Post. “And then she made a homophobic slur, the starting cussing the manager, all sorts of things. It just kind of got out of control. So I waited, but it was like, when she starting yelling African American women are discriminating against me, that’s when I pulled out my phone.”

In Florida, real estate remodeler David Sanguesa claimed he was a victim of “anti-white discrimination” when he lashed out at s barista at a Starbucks coffee shop.

“We want nothing to do with you,” Sanguesa screamed at the brista. “You’re trash!”

Sanguesa said he was getting bad service at Starbucks “because I voted for Trump! Trump! You lost! Now give me my money back! What is our name? I want your name! I want your card! You’re garbage. You’re complete trash!”

Another customer at the Starbucks said Sanguesa screamed at another employee and aid “I’m going to punch you out.” His rant was captured on video and went viral on YouTube.

The Miami Herald found Sanguesa has a criminal history with arrests for DUI’s (twice in one week) and a charge of domestic violence. He also has long history of emails to the newspaper — mostly rants against Cubans, women, immigrants, gays and lesbians, President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In a recent email to the newspaper, Sanguesa claimed Obama had caused 95 million people to lose their jobs by “pushing a sick, left wing agenda of not working…living off the government…trying to get rid of Jesus Christ, abortion, homosexuality, lesbians, transgender…Hollywood trash…we are Miami destroyed by people who hate the USA.”

Such displays of racism, bigotry and discrimination have increased around America since the Nov. 8 election. At Baylor University, a white male student shoved a black female and screamed “no n—–s allowed on the sidewalk! I’m just trying to make America great again!”

Pennsylvania high school students paraded through the hallways with a Trump sign while shouting “white power!”

Vandals spray painted “Trump nation. Whites only” on an Episcopal church in Maryland. In central Indiana, an anti-gay slur and “HEIL TRUMP” were spray painted on an Episcopal Church.

In West Virginia, Beverly Whaling, mayor of the town of Clay, applauded a Facebook post that compared First Lady Michelle Obama to an ape. She resigned after a nationwide uproar.

Thankfully, actions by others show Americans with different feelings. Officials of Jefferson Mall in Louisville is banning the woman who went on her tirade in the J.C. Penney store, which is also reimbursing the victims of her verbal assault. David Sanguesa is no longer welcome at Starbucks.

The increase in such incidents, however, shows too much anger, intolerance, hate, bigotry and racism still exists in America.

It certainly does in Donald Trump’s America.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2016 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

