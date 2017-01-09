Trump’s conflict-laden cabinet faces Senate

January 9, 2017 | by

President-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a crucial week that will including a slew of confirmation hearings and Trump’s first news conference in nearly six months. Trump is less than two weeks away from taking office, but has yet to lay out how he intends to disengage himself from his global business interests. Questions also remain about whether the president- ...

Our Opinion…

Trump & Twitter: Match made in hell

by

The Presidency of the United States is often called “a bully pulpit” because whomever sits in the seat of power in the White House can say pretty much whatever he damn well pleases and it will get attention. In 11 days, the biggest bully ever becomes President and his pulpit of choice will be Twitter, his social media tool for spreading lies, vitriol and obscenities to the world. Trump ...

