Appeals court says ‘nada’ to Trump

Appeals court says ‘nada’ to Trump

February 5, 2017 | by

A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees. The Trump administration appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying late Saturday night that the federal judge in Seattle overreached by “second-guessing” the president on a matter of national security. Now the higher court’s denial of an immediate stay mean ...

Read More



Custom Search








Top Stories