Trump backs down on a few extremes

January 29, 2017

The White House on Sunday tried to tamp down concerns about President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration order in the face of widespread protests, as some Republicans in Congress urged him to proceed with caution in the face of legal pushback. Top congressional Republicans, however, remain largely behind the new president. During a round of Sunday show interviews, Trump’s aides stressed that just a small portion of travelers had been affected by the order, which temporarily bars the ...

Trump: The ‘clueless child’

by

President Donald Trump, they say, is a “clueless child.” “They” are not Democrats or other supporters of Hillary Clinton.  They are not one of the American voters who gave Clinton a 2.9 million edge in the popular vote last November. They are White House insiders, Trump’s people, and Republicans who now realize the pig in the poke they supported in the 2016 Presidenti ...

