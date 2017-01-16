Another Trump Twitter Tantrum

January 16, 2017 | by

His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony. The tough-talking Republican questioned whether the CIA director himself was “the leaker of fake news” in a Sunday night tweet. The extraordinary criticism from the incoming president came hours after CIA chief John Brennan charged that Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Mosco ...

Our Opinion…

Trump: The Kremlin’s President

by

Bombastic Donald Trump, who claims to be a billionaire many times over, although others in the financial world say otherwise, is set to become President of the United States at the end of next week and will certainly be controversial, unfocused, arrogant and full of lies. In other words, the same old Trump. America’s newest President comes to office with a growing number of clockers and watc ...

